Melba Turner Hill, 94, of Hattiesburg passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3, at the Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Soso. Melba was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church and had taught Sunday school there. She was very devoted to her church and family, which included her cat Pretty Face. In her spare time, she tended her yard and enjoyed feeding the birds, especially hummingbirds.
She was preceded in death by her husband Sanford Hill; parents Raz and Minnie Turner; brother Melvin Turner; and a sister Vema Turner.
She is survived by her nieces Wanda Turner and Crystal Turner, both of Hattiesburg.
A visitation for Melba will be Thursday 5:30-8 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
