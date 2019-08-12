Melinda Freeny McKee, 58, of Heidelberg died Saturday, Aug.10, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Meridian. She was born Saturday, July 22, 1961 in Carthage.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 6-8 p.m. at Shady Grove First Baptist in Heidelberg. Funeral services will be Wednesday at noon at Shady Grove First Baptist and the burial will follow in Freeny Family Cemetery. Brother Alan McCord and Brother Tim Freeny will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Melinda was a member of Shady Grove First Baptist Church of Heidelberg. She was a member of United Daughters of the Confederacy. A beloved member of her local community, dedicated to helping others and organizing events, programs, pageants and shoebox ministry. She was an active member of Jasper County Genealogical Society. Melinda was loved and will be missed by her friends and family.
Melinda was preceded in death by her father Welton Smith Freeny.
Survivors include her mother Dorothy Ann Freeny; guardians James and Carol Brewer; sons Welton Bradley McKee (Debbie) and James Marcus McKee Jr.; grandchildren Lauren and Addison McKee, Halle Kate Smith, Aubrey and Levi Keller and John and Ginny Lynn McKee; sister Melissa Sumrall (Ron); and her best friend Nan Sinclair.
Pallbearers will be Brian Sammons, David Kersh, Luke Carnell, Zach Carnell, Paxton McKee and Stacey Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be John McKee and Levi Keller.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Dying to Live Ministries, 1301 N. 2nd Av. Laurel, MS 39440.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
