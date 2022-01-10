Melinda Odom Cooley, 53, of Ellisville passed away surrounded by her devoted husband and loving family on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Monday, April 8, 1968, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 12:30-3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Laurel. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. at the church with burial to follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Dr. Randy Turner and her uncles Rev. Booth Poole and Rev. Bill Poole will officiate.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Melinda had a specialist degree in education from the University of Southern Mississippi. She was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Laurel, where she was a member of the church choir and a Sunday school teacher until diagnosed with cancer in 2005. Until her declining health forced her to retire early, her passion was serving as an elementary school librarian. Her greatest joy in life was watching “My Fred” play baseball in the early years of their relationship and taking care of him!
She was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Emily Poole Odom; father and mother in-law Sim and Pat Cooley; and brother in-law Stanley Joe Matthews.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years Fred Cooley; half-brother Dr. Homer Clyde Odom Jr. (Marty); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law David Cooley (Frances), Donna Cooley Lawson, Brenda Cooley Matthews, Karen Cooley Rounsaville (Kent) and Simmy Cooley (Sherri); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Pallbearers will be nephews Benji Cooley, Brett Cooley, Grant Matthews and cousins Mike Eddy, Stennis Poole and Shannon Poole. Honorary pallbearers will be nephew Austin Cooley and cousins Scott Poole and Chris Poole.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Laurel’s Library Ministry, or First Baptist Church of Laurel’s Operation Christmas Child.
