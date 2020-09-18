Melissa Gatlin Hamilton

Melissa “Mia” Gatlin Hamilton, born on Feb. 24, 1968, died Aug. 31 2020.
She is survived by Kevin Hamilton, more than a husband, lover and friend — a lifelong love never ends; her mother and friend Donna Lewis; bonus dad, Robert G. Bilbrey (Elaine, heart griend); four brothers, David Gatlin (Jodi/sista) of Stapleton Ala., Donavon Flashner (Brooke) of Wilmer Ala., Joshua Ishee of Stapleton and Seth Ishee (Kimberly) of Ellisville; three sisters, Amy Logan (Sonny) of Waynesboro, Robin Ishee of Mississippi and Hillary Ishee of Ellisville; uncle Wayne Ishee (Vicki) of Ocean Springs and Delmar Gatlin of Laurel; four aunts, Brenda Hart of Uray, Colo., Cassondra Wright (Gary ) of Bowdon, Ga., Frederica “Freddie” Butler (Danny) of Ranburne, Ala., and T.J. Locker of Laurel; and hosts of nieces and nephews whom she loved endlessly.
She also is survived by aunt and uncle Tanya and Kenneth Rogacki and aunt Deb Brabham; host of cousins; two daughters of her heart, Brandi Gore and Lisa Cox; dear friends Rusty Croy (James), Karen Alexander (goddaughter to Rianna), Kimberly Darrah,
Elizabeth “Lee” Brunner and Lee Brunner; bonus siblings Chad Bilbrey (Tracey) and Patrice Messersmith (Nick); family and friends of Faith Arena Church; and her 1,700-plus Facebook friends
Preceding her to Glory were maternal grandfathers Fred Gore and Wilfred Ishee; maternal grandmother Betty Ishee; fathers Nelson Gatlin and Rudy Ishee’ paternal grandparents Jordan and Mena Gatlin; and three nephews, Christopher Gatlin, Cory Gatlin and Austin Koontz.
