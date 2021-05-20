Mellie Jacquline Davis, 85, of Laurel passed away peacefully at Guardian Angels in Ellisville on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
A graveside service will be at Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 21. Rev. Justin Rhodes and Rev. Thomas Cheek will officiate. Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Davis was born Nov. 10, 1935, in Jones County to Jack and Mellie Holifield.
Jackie was very active in her church, her Sunday school class, providing flower arrangements, cooking and serving meals, including her mile-high coconut cakes.
She was preceded in death by her son Al Janson Davis; father Jack Holifield; and mother Mellie Holifield.
She is survived by her husband A. J. Davis; and her sister Lucille Jefcoat.
Pallbearers will be Josh Jefcoat, Scott Alexander, Lee Alexander, Walter Roberts, Joey Kitchens and Jason Davis.
The family expresses their appreciation for the care she received while at Guardian Angels. Also, a special thanks to Sandra Blackledge.
