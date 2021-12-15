Melton Lemar Craven, 59, of Sandersville passed away at his residence Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. He was born Friday, Oct. 26, 1962 in Laurel.
A memorial service will be Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at Faith Ministries Independent Church of Sandersville. Brother James Edmons will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Craven was preceded in death by his father Melton Craven Sr. and his daughter Monica Maxcey.
Survivors include his mother Patricia Haden; his sons Trey Craven and Seth Craven; his grandchildren Makayla Maxcey, Mason Maxcey, Marshall Maxcey, Matthew Maxcey (Brianna), Traeston Craven, Lydia Craven and Arizona Craven; his brothers Kenneth Craven and Greg Haden; and his sister Cathy Andrews.
