Melvin Barry Creel, 61, of Prairieville, La., passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Baton Rouge General Ascension in Prairieville. He was born Thursday, Sept. 14, 1961, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 2, from 2-3:30 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. at Beech Cemetery in Ovett. Burial will follow in Beech Cemetery in Ovett. Wes McKay will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his father Lamar Creel.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years Tracey Thompson Creel; daughters Camden Creel and Riley Creel; mother Rachel Sumrall Creel; sister Denise Dunigan (Danny); brothers Terry Creel (Hope) and Malcolm Creel; brothers-in-law Mark Thompson and Greg Thompson (Amanda); and several nieces and nephews
Pallbearers will be Nathan Brannan, Jason Creel, Michael Hinton, Seth Pierce, Jeff Anderson and Steve Dickerson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CrossPoint Baptist Church in Baton Rouge for the Ecuador Travel Team. To make a donation, call 225-752-2400
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
