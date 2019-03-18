Melvin R. Davis, 71, born March 4, 1948, passed away on March 17, 2019.
Mr. Davis was retired from Weatherford Fishing & Rental. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He was also an avid hunter and loved to fish and spend time with his grandchildren. He was well-loved and will be missed.
He was also affiliated with the American Petroleum Institute, Masonic Lodge, HAMASA Shrine, York Rites Bodies, American Legion Post 11 and Bend of the Road Hunting Club.
He is survived by his wife Anita Davis; brothers William “Bob” Davis (Nitha) and Kennon Davis (Pam Clark); sister Marcella Green; son Lee Balliet (Ashley); daughters Melissa Balliet and April Davis (Victor Cordero); grandchildren Jade Hill, Skylar Balliet, David Lee Balliet and Ava Graham; and numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hubert Davis and Alice Vinson Davis.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 19, at Memory Chapel from 5-8 p.m. The funeral service will be at Memory Chapel on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Duane Mitchell will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Michael Davis, John Davis, Matthew Davis, Mike Gibbes, Kenny Lowe and Tommy Lazarus. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the American Petroleum Institute of Laurel.
