Melvin Smith, 91, of Laurel, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
He was born on October 13, 1929 in Laurel, MS.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 17 at 1:30 p.m. until time of service at 2:30 p.m. at Salem Heights Baptist Church, Laurel, MS. Interment will be at Salem Heights Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Smith was a Korean War Veteran. He was an active member of Salem Heights Baptist Church.
Mr. Smith was a retired electrician from Masonite. During his retirement, he enjoyed reading, tree planting and spending time with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Brady and Ruth Smith, his brothers, Carl Smith (Ouida), Larry Smith, Cecil Smith and twin sister, Margaret Creel (Mike).
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Smith of Laurel; three children, Rachel Chaney (Alex) of Hokes Bluff, AL, Belinda Ratcliff (Bruce) of Columbia, MS, and Philip Smith (Stephanie) of Laurel, MS; seven grandchildren, Sarah Platt (Brian), Meredith Ratcliff, Nathan Chaney, Mallory Ratcliff, Jordan Smith, Kynlee Smith and Cruz Smith; brothers, Donald Smith (Mary), William Smith (Carol); sisters, Nancy Blakeney (Charles) and Sylvia Gardner (Aubrey); sisters in laws, Bobbie Smith and Betty Smith and a hosts of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Chaney, Brian Platt, Alex Chaney, Bruce Ratcliff, Randy Smith, Chris Creel, Dirk Creel and Kirk Smith.
