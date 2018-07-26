Merdell Yarber Thomas, 75, of Sandersville passed away July 18, 2018 at her daughter’s home in the old Friendship Community of Chester County (Tenn.).
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bethel Baptist Church in Heidelberg.
She was born Dec. 30, 1942 in Laurel to the late Estes L. and Nezzie D. Giles Yarber. She graduated from Sandersville High School in 1961. She moved to Jackson and began working at First National Bank. She married Ronald Henry Schoeppner on Oct. 18, 1963. They raised their children in Florida and Tennessee. She did bookkeeping and secretarial work for several places over these years. She began working at Walmart in Murphey, N.C. in 1990 and then transferred to Laurel, retiring in 2005. She married John Willie Thomas in 1997.
She liked going to church and was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Heidelberg and sang in the choir. She enjoyed camping and working in her flower beds and playing board games. One of her favorite places to visit was Universal Studios in California. Every morning, she enjoyed spending time with her sisters and friends at the local café.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Dawn Taylor (Terry) of Finger, Tenn., and a son, George Schoeppner (Carol) of Port St. Lucie, FL; grandson Alec Chevrie and sister Drennis Kay McDonald (Odell) of Heidelberg; several nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law Mitchell Robertson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Ronald Henry Schoeppner in 1993 and John Willie Thomas in 2008; sister Brenda Joyce Robertson; and brother Ronnie Eugene Yarber.
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson Tenn., are in charge of arrangements.
