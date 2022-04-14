Merle Freeman Oglesby, 97, went home to be with his Savior April 9, 2022.
Freeman was born March 27, 1925, to parents Ralph and Eunice Oglesby in Kansas City, Mo. He started his music career by singing in a boys’ choir in Kansas City at an early age. He enlisted in the Army at the age of 19 and served in World War II as a flight engineer and mechanic on the B-29 airplane. Freeman went on to attend Kansas University in Lawrence and was an accomplished musician, vocally and on the piano and organ.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Buzzy Oglesby, with whom he raised four children in Ashland, Neb.
He was active in the school system and the Ashland Christian Church. He also served as president of the Full Gospel Businessman’s Association in Omaha, Neb.
Freeman moved to Laurel and worked for Sanderson Farms as fleet manager until retirement. He attended Word of Life Church in Laurel, where he met Donna who became his wife. He lovingly helped raise her daughter Jennifer and grandchildren Hannah and Jace and was known as “Grampy” to many who knew him. He became an active member of Grace Covenant Church in Ellisville, where he served on the board for 15 years. Freeman enjoyed playing piano, working out and spending time with his large family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Donna Oglesby; and his children Dave Oglesby of Phoenix, Ariz., Tim Oglesby of Buehler, Kan., Melissa Gevo of Atlanta, Suzy Johnson from Lincoln, Neb., and Jennifer Jackson of Laurel. Freeman also has 15 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 14, from 5-7 p.m. at Memory Chapel in Laurel. Funeral services will be at Grace Covenant Church in Ellisville, MS at 2 p.m. Friday.
Additional visitation will be in Lincoln on Wednesday, April 20, from 5-7 p.m. at Roper and Son’s Funeral Home, 4300 O Street Lincoln, NE. Burial service will be at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE on Thursday at 11 a.m.
