Merle Richards, 84, of Ellisville died Friday, July 20, 2018 at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. She was born Thursday, April 26, 1934 in Jones County.
Visitation and the funeral were Monday at the Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville and the burial was in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor T. J. Stroo officiated.
Mrs. Merle was a legal secretary for M.M. Roberts in Hattiesburg for over 35 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She and Raymon were married for 62 years and resided in Jones County for the last 55 years.
She was preceded in death by father Amos Dobson; mother Mamie Dobson (Mother); brother Clifton Dobson; and sisters Ella Napier and Virginia Lawless.
Survivors include husband Raymon Richards; son Perry Richards (Donna); grandsons Nick Richards, Adam Richards (Katy), Land Smathers (Haley) and Carson Flumm; granddaughter Bea Rogers (Wes); great-granddaughter Abby Grace Richards, Rivers Smathers and Lucy Rogers; great-grandson John Luke Richards; sisters Estelle Graham, Lois Kitchens (Donald) and Barbara Duncan; and brother Malon Dobson (Roberta).
Pallbearers were family and friends.
Memorials may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association of Mississippi at www.alz.org/donate or charity of your choice.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
