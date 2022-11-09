Mernie Rose Istre Hill, matriarch of a large, loving family, entered her heavenly home on Nov. 8, 2022 surrounded by her family, at the age of 85.
Services honoring the life of Mrs. Mernie Hill will be Friday, Nov. 11, with visitation from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. The funeral service will also take place at the funeral home on Saturday at 1 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and MeliziaTrahan Istre; and her siblings Thelma, Ray, Raymond, Martha, Mayola, Daisy, Joe, Harris, Beverly, Nelton and Wilford.
She is survived by her husband Donald Hill Sr., the love of her life for 65 years; and her children Melizia Bertucci (Ronald), Donald Hill Jr., Ramona Richoux (Keith), Robert Hill (Katie), Jeffrey Hill and Martha Lemoine (David). She was a grandmother to 15, a great-grandmother to 35 and great-great-grandmother to 12, who each adore her and have special memories to last a lifetime.
Known as Mamaw, she brought so much love, laughter and joy to everyone she knew. She also passed on many traditions for future generations to enjoy. Mernie was known as a prayer warrior and always volunteered her time in service to others. She was often found crocheting blankets for NICU babies, delivering food to those in need and ministering the Lord's love to others. She had a true love of nature, gardening, caring for her chickens and sneaking duck eggs home with unsuspecting relatives. Mamaw made the farm a special place for all — family, friends and neighbors. All were welcomed with a favorite recipe waiting on the stove. She would welcome everybody in with a big "Mamaw" hug.
Mernie graduated from Bell City High in 1955 and completed her cosmetology license in 1956. She married Donald Hill Sr. in 1956 and they continued to build their family as he served in the United States Air Force.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Bertucci Jr., Bryan Hill, Wesley Richoux, Gregory Richoux, Chad Richoux, Sean Richoux and Nicholas Lemoine.
Brother James Blankenship will officiate the services. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
