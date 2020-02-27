Michael Allen Bisping, 54, of Ellisville died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Sunday, Feb. 13, 1966 in Laurel.
Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Jim McClurkan will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Those who knew Michael even just a little lost a shining light in their lives. He was a friendly and conscientious school bus driver for more than 15 years in Jones County.
He was preceded in death by his father William E. Bisping; grandmother Elsie Loveland; grandfather Melvin Lovelin; great-grandfather Milford Bisping; grandmother Carrie Buckelew; and grandfather Harmon Buckelew.
Survivors include his mother Mary Bisping; sisters Renee Spencer and Traci Pipkins (Tony); best friend Terry Graham; and a host of friends, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Cody Pipkins, Brandon Spencer, Shane Morgan, Ricky Graham, Ricky Turner and Eddie Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jasper Walters, Terry Graham, Tommy Branch and Roy Long.
