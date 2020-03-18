Michael Andrews of Laurel passed away at his home on March 12, 2020. Mr. Andrews served in the U.S. Army and earned several decorations. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 21, at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Chapel of Angels Funeral Home. Interment will be immediately following in Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Due two the COVID-19 virus, the service will be restricted to immediate family and selected extended family members only. Visitation will be open to the public, at this time, but viewing times will be limited to one, no more than two people at a time. If allowed in to view, the time allowed will also be limited.
