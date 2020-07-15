Michael “Big Mike” Bailey, 59, of Ellisville, formerly of Greenwood, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Services will be Saturday, July 18, at 11 a.m. at Christ’s Church, 1301 North 2nd Ave. in Laurel.
Mr. Bailey was born Nov. 8, 1960 in Sunflower, to Edward Donald Bailey and Mildred Louise Kitchens Bailey. He lived in the Greenwood area most of his life and resided in Ellisville the past 22 years. He was a member of Christ’s Church of Laurel. He was heavy-equipment operator for R & J Construction in Laurel. He was a devoted husband and Christian friend to many and loved God and all of his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Laura Ann Nowell; sisters Marie Bailey and Wanda Bailey; and his parents.
He is survived by his wife Renea Nowell Bailey of Ellisville; four brothers, Thomas Bailey and wife Kathy of Greenwood, Terry Bailey and wife Liz of Greenwood, Bill Bailey of Duck Hill and Edward Bailey Jr. of Teoc; three sisters, Martha Mitchell of Grenada, Donna Goss and husband James of Duck Hill and Patricia Minga of Winona; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Bailey to Dying to Live Ministries, c/o Christ’s Church of Laurel, 1301 North 2nd Ave., Laurel, MS 39440.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
