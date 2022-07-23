Michael Cowart of Mize passed away of a sudden heart attack July 22, 2022 in his well-worn recliner at the age of 74.
Mr. Cowart was preceded in death by his father Rankin Cowart and mother Katie Ruth Moak Cowart.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years Beth Bryant Cowart of Mize; daughter Amanda Cowart of Arlington, Texas; sons Brent Mackrell (Crystal) of Loganville, Ga., and Bryan Mackrell (Lien) of Hattiesburg; and a host of other family members and friends.
After retiring from the oil field, Mike enjoyed spending his time as an avid learner of hobbies like farming, hunting, bee keeping, training hunting dogs and fishing. After building their dream home on a beautiful acreage outside of Mize, Mike loved “working the land” and could often be found on one of his farm toys tending to his crops. It gave Mike great joy to give away the fruit of his labor to friends, family and neighbors.
Mike was an active member of First Baptist Church in Taylorsville and enjoyed fellowship and Bible study with his Sunday school class. A couple of years ago, Mike answered the call to raise up a new generation of hunters, enthusiastically taking a group of church kiddos on their first squirrel hunt.
Mike faithfully served Beth during her fight against cancer the past few years. He drove Beth to Hattiesburg or Houston for treatment, but Mike would have driven Beth to the ends of the earth if it meant easing her suffering. To provide extra support, he gifted her with a precious pup named LuLu. Mike quickly became a softy for their furry friend and was often known to sneak a table scrap (or two or three) at suppertime.
A memorial visitation will be Monday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church Taylorsville. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with Dr. Frankie Clark and Brother David Fedele officiating. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church Taylorsville.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelmageemendenhall.com.
