Michael Davis Shoemaker Jr.

Michael "Mykey” Davis Shoemaker Jr., born July 14, 1981, died Jan. 19, 2021, at a residence off of Highway 11.
Michael was the son of Michael Davis Shoemaker Sr. and Tracy Shoemaker McLaughlin Reeves of Tennessee, and stepson to Thomas J McLaughlin of Tennessee.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Michael Davis Shoemaker Sr.; his grandfather Curtis Taft Medlock of Memphis; grandmother Charlene Dry Medlock of Laurel; and cousins Jonathan Dry and Troy Dry, both of Laurel.
He leaves behind an 18-year-old daughter Curristen Shoemaker of Roosevelt, Utah, and 11-year-old son Jayden Shoemaker and an 8-year-old daughter Zoey Shoemaker, both of Navarre, Fla.; his mother Tracy Shoemaker McLaughlin Reeves, who is too ill to attend the funeral; stepfather Tomas J. McLaughlin, who loved him as his own; sister Trina Thompson of Hattiesburg; two nieces, Casey Donald Newell of Laurel and Katherine Donald of Hattiesburg; two great-nephews, Ayden Donald of Laurel and Jaxston Verilyea of Hattiesburg; great-niece Haha Smith of Laurel; goddaughter Jade Johnson of Laurel; and numerous cousins, friends and acquaintances.
Little brother, your wings were ready for you way before we were ready to let you go. You were such a kind kindred spirit that had your own demons to deal with on a daily basis and would have done anything for the ones you loved. You will forever be missed, Michael.
Visitation will at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 2, from 2-3 p.m. Michael will be cremated after and his ashes distributed to fulfill his wishes. A memorial will be for him after his ashes return.
Love you lil brother, soar high, spread your new gorgeous wings, and fly high till we see you again.
