Michael Dean Blue, 65, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 7, at 11 a.m. at Memory Chapel. Rev. Jimmy Hood will officiate. Burial will be in Florence Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel.
Mr. Blue was preceded in death by his parents Harmon and Lily Mae Blue; two brothers, Sonny Blue and Viron Blue; and two sisters, Faye Thornton and Maxine Gonzales.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Debra Collins Blue of Laurel; three sons, Chris (Anne) Blue and Jeffrey (Jackie) Blue, all of Laurel, and Brad (Shonna) Blue of Seminary; daughter Camille (Davis) Riddle of Prentiss; sisters Marion Overstreet and Paula Kelly; seven grandchildren, Nicole Blue, Wendy Blue, Audrey Blue, Christina Blue, Brittany (Jay) Musgrove, Joseph Riddle and Mary Riddle; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brad Blue, Jeffery Blue, Chris Blue, Joseph Riddle, Donnie Taylor and Dusty Carpenter. Honorary pallbearer will be Marion Sheffield.
