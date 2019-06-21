Michael Dewayne Del Rio, 33, of the Sharon Community passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the age of 33. He was born in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 22, 1985.
Michael lived his life to the fullest and would always tell you that he loved his life and that he was “fine.” He enjoyed spending time with those he loved. He loved Jesus, ‘rock n’ roll, Mexican food, Coca-Colas, all the pretty girls, blue trucks, motorcycles, playing John Madden football video games with his dad, fishing, boating, swimming, dancing, laughing and everyone he ever met!
Michael was preceded in death by his father Thomas Del Rio and sister Heather Michelle Del Rio.
He is survived by his mother Nina Del Rio of the Sharon Community; uncles Richard Del Rio of Hattiesburg, Allen Chandler of Taylorsville, Ernest Chandler of Ellisville, Howard Chandler of Ellisville and Bill Chandler of Sumrall; sisters Stephanie Reeves (Jason) and Rachel Del Rio, all of the Sharon Community; and three nephews, Stephen Del Rio, Gavin Reeves and Tre Reeves.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Friday, June 21, from 5-8 p.m. Services will be at First Baptist Church Sharon on Saturday with visitation at 1 p.m. and the service at 2. Rev. Scott Stringer and Rev. Matt Olson will officiate. Interment will be at Sharon Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Tice, Jimmy Jones, Charles Fowler, Tommy Myers, Brett Stewart and Bill Chandler. Honorary pallbearer will be Jason Rawls.
