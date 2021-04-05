Michael Edward White, 54, of Laurel died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Saturday, May 21, 1966 in Trumann, Ark.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 7, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church in Ellisville. Private funeral services will follow. Burial will be in Shady Grove First Baptist Cemetery in Heidelberg. Brother Leander Bridges will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Michael worked at Sanderson Farms for 14 years in different supervisory positions.
He was preceded in death by his mother Wanda Faye White; and grandparents Benjamin and Mamie White and Madison and Irene Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years Diane White; son Jon Michael White; granddaughter Zoey Isabella White; daughter Shiquitla Thigpen; father Jack White; sister Wanda Royals (Kirk); brother Jackie White (Toni); special aunt Alice Smith; and special friend Clark Green.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Thomas, Donald Thomas, Jason Smith, Michael Thigpen, Clark Green and Chad Green.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
