Michael “Sam” Frank Williford, born Jan. 31, 1946, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at the age of 73.
Mr. Williford was a truck driver prior to his retirement. He loved to fish and loved and cherished his family. He was a member of Christian Life Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Duncan Williford and Pearlie Creel Williford; brothers Ray, J.W., Owen and Jerry Williford; sister Margaret Davis; and his wife of 41 years Doris Sumrall Williford.
He is survived by two daughters, Teresa “Candy” Morgan (Bill) and Patricia Hosey (Sidney), all of Laurel; grandchildren David Morgan and Ray Morgan (Joan); great-grandchildren Heather Morgan and April Morgan; sister-in-law Dixie Williford Kennedy of Oma; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends Michael and Leslie Graham and Robert Sr. and Katherine Cole.
Services will be at Christian Life Church on Friday, Jan. 10. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. and the service will be at 11. Interment will follow in Antioch Methodist Church Cemetery. Brother Raymond Huff will officiate.
Pallbearers will be David Morgan, Ray Morgan, Michael Graham, Jerry Thompson, Joey Andrews and Tim Daughtrey.
