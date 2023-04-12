Michael Larkin Holt, 31, of Pompano Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 in Pompano Beach. He was born Tuesday, Sept. 24, 1991, in Houston, Texas.
Visitation will be Friday, April 14, from 1-3 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Laurel with a funeral service immediately following visitation. Burial will be in Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Mike Allen and Rev. Kory Duncan will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Michael was a graduate of Laurel High School, served in the United States Army and was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. He was an avid Ole Miss sports fan.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Kelsa and Helen Mauldin and Herbert and Jean Holt.
Survivors include his parents David and Barbara Holt; sisters Valerie McAlpin (Brett) and Susan Holt; nieces and nephews; aunt Christie Pickering; uncle and aunt Brian and Ginny Holt; cousins Nathan Holt, Kelsey May, Ann Griffin and Andrew Landgraf.
Pallbearers will be friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Christian Food Mission or Choices Clinic of Laurel.
