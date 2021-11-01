Michael Lee Bridges, 64, of Heidelberg passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 in Jackson. He was born Thursday, July 18, 1957, in Phoenix.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 6, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in McGill Cemetery in Sandersville. Brother Joe Watson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his father Talmadge "Lee" Bridges Sr.
Survivors include his mother Mary Bridges; children Kelly Bridges Bailey (Brad), Michael Bridges and Karli Snoddy (Luke); grandchildren Mary Mikala Muro, Adrianna Christine Muro, Rocco Michael Muro, Kyleigh Bridges, Tanner Smith and Samuel Hugh Snoddy; brothers Talmadge Bridges Jr. and Delbert Bridges; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family recognizes the members of Hellfighters USA of Laurel, Legion Riders and members of Mission at the Cross as honorary pallbearers.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
