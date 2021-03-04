Michael Ray Flanigan II, 48, of Laurel died Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Tuesday, Aug. 29, 1972, in North Carolina.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 6, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Antioch Methodist Church Cemetery with burial to follow. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Michael liked to fish and will be missed by all.
Survivors include his parents Michael and Glenda Flanigan; and sister Shelly Simoes (Fransico).
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
