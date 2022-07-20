Michael “Skip” Kennedy, age 72 of Cartersville, Ga., passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was born in Laurel on Sept. 5, 1949, to Raymond Kennedy and Dolly Hilbun Kennedy.
Mike was preceded in death by his father Raymond Kennedy.
He is survived by his mother Dolly Kennedy; daughter Kendall (Jason) Coskrey; grandchildren Kason and Bryson Coskrey; son Chase Kennedy; sister Sandy (Lewis) Holifield; and nephew Kris Holifield.
Mike lived on Lake Allatoona for more than 25 years and living on the water was his life's ambition and dream.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
