Michael Roy Moss, 70, of Cumming, Ga., passed away on April 24, 2023. He was born Aug. 24, 1952, in Laurel.
Mr. Moss was preceded in death by his mother Jerry Jones Moss.
Mike leaves behind his wife Pamela Owenby Nunez; father Roy Norman Moss; daughter Addie Erwin (Ricky); son Myles Moss (Darla); sister Linda Moss; nephew Matt Dearman; grandchildren Skyla, Zoe, Lacy and Braxton; and other loved ones, including Tracy, Savanna and Evan Briggs.
He was a CPA in the Laurel area for many years before moving to North Atlanta, where he practiced for another 20 years. He was an avid golfer with four hole-in-ones. He was also a cat lover with six rescue kitties which are still looking for him.
Visitation was Friday and a service was Saturday at Memory Chapel in Laurel with Pastor Cary Worthington officiating. Burial was in Matthews Cemetery in Laurel.
Pallbearers were Charlie Bryant, Bo Asmar, Matt Dearman, Myles Moss, Ricky Erwin, Evan Briggs and Braxton Moss.
Donations in Mike’s memory may be sent to Furkids Animal Rescue, 5235 Union Hill Road, Cumming, GA 30040 or www.furkids.org.
