Michael Shane Doggett was born Oct. 25, 1974 in Laurel and passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Ellisville State School.
Michael was dearly loved by all who knew him and we are heartbroken by his passing, but thankful he’s been set free from the limitations he endured in this life.
He is survived by his mother Nell Jones; sister Debbie (Tom) Ruffin; brother Shelton (Mimi) Doggett; three nieces, Kayla (Jud) Stephens, Katie Quinnelly and Harper Doggett; and his caretakers and friends at Ellisville State School.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Bill Freeman will officiate the graveside service.
“For our citizenship is in heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will transform our lowly body that it may be conformed to His glorious body, according to the working by which He is able even to subdue all things to Himself.” Philippians 3:20-21
