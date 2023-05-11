Michael Stuart Ledlow, 59 of Newton, MS passed away Monday, May 8,2023. He was born Thursday, Dec. 12, 1963 in Newton.
The funeral service will beThursday, May 11, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church ofNewton. Burial will follow in the Decatur City Cemetery. Dr. Frank Harmon, Dr. Brian Rushing and Dr. Timothy Gatewoodwill officiate. Newton County Funeral Home is in charge of thearrangements.
Michael grew up in Laurel, where he graduated from Watkins High School and Jones County Junior College. He attended the University of Mississippi and graduated from the School of Pharmacy. He owned and operated McBeath Drug Store in Newton for several years. He also worked for Fred’s Pharmacy and his most recent employment at East Mississippi State Hospital in Meridian. Michael loved his Church, using his wonderful singing voice to praise the Lord. He had a passion for history, anything old and hobby farming.
He was preceded in death by his father Willie Mason Ledlow; brother Doyle Mason Ledlow; grandfather Floyd Ledlow; grandmother VirginiaLedlow; and nephews Dr. Benjamin Gatewood and Jonathan Gatewood.
Survivors include his mother Ruby Matthews Ledlow of Newton;brother Craig Ledlow of Newton; sister Linda Gatewood (Joey) ofLake; nephew Dr. Timothy Gatewood (Beth); and nieces Bethany Sigrest(Jonathan), Kathryn Ledlow and Carrie Ledlow.
Pallbearers will be Mike Strebeck, Charles Godwin, Lewis Coker, Micah
Harmon, Bryan Burt and Joe Pugh.
Honorary pallbearers will be his Sunday school class, the Timothy Class.
Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.newtoncountyfuneralhome.com.
