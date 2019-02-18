Michael Thornton, loving father, age 80, of Laurel, born Aug. 12, 1938, passed away at Forrest General Hospital on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 18, from 5-8 p.m. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. today (Tuesday) at Memory Chapel. Brother Chris Hodge will officiate. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Cemetery.
Mr. Thornton was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Cleveland and Jane Thornton; wife Volly Ruth Thornton; brother Thomas Kerry Thornton Sr.; and stepdaughter Jan Williams Galloway.
He is survived by sons Douglas Thornton (Cindy), Mark Thornton and Paul Thornton (Christa); daughter Jane Thornton; and stepson James Williams Jr. (Sharon).
He is also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jessica Rowland (children Nataleigh and Tanner), Daniel Thornton (wife Lana, children Madison and Millie), Garrett Thornton, Bailey Thornton (children Abby and Emma), Aimee Hill (husband Brant, son Wesley) and Bailey Nichols. He is also survived by his brothers Byron C. “Butch” Thornton (Selma) and Chester Thornton (Patsy); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Thornton, Garrett Thornton, Chance Clark, Bailey Nichols, Faron Thornton and T.K Thornton Jr.
To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.memorychapellaurel.com.
