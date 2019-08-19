Michael Walden

TIFTON, Ga. – Michael “Bruce” Walden, 58, of Tifton, Ga., passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton.
His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the Memorial Chapel of Tifton’s First Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Wayne Roe officiating. Mr. Walden will be laid to rest at Montrose Cemetery in Montrose, Miss. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. in the chapel of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals Tifton.
Hugh A. Bergin Jr., Garth Webb, Stephen Rakestraw, Jonathan Harrington, Michael Harvin and Alton Akridge will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Shawn Myrick, Jonathan Myrick and Hugh Graham Bergin and the employees of Coca-Cola United in Sylvester, Ga.
Born Jan. 27, 1961, Mr. Walden was the son of Faye Finn of Auburn, Ala., and the late Herman Walden.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and a brother-in-law, Keith Chesnut.
Bruce was a native of Enterprise, Ala., but the last 23 years were spent in Tifton. He graduated from Troy University and was an avid sports fan. He loved and supported the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tift County Blue Devils. Bruce was married to his best friend and love of his life for 25 years. He, along with his wife, took great pride in their home, their lawn and they enjoyed decorating for all seasons and holidays. He was the business development manager at Coca-Cola United in Sylveste and a member of the First Baptist Church in Tifton.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Walden is survived by his wife Pam Bergin Walden of Tifton; one brother and sister-in-law, Brent and Mindy Walden of Auburn; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Hugh A. Sr. and Annette Bergin of Laurel; two sisters-in-law, Betty Chesnut and Sheila Myrick, both of Laurel; one brother-in-law and his wife, Hugh A. Jr. and Rhonda Bergin of Laurel; his nieces and their husbands, Abby Walden of Auburn, Clarissa and Matt Welch of Brandon, Melissa and Will Overstreet of Conway, Ark., and Allyson Myrick and Gretchen Bergin, both of Laurel; and his nephews and their wives, Jonathan and Deborah Myrick and their daughter Ella Rayne Myrick, Shawn Myrick and Graham Bergin, all of Laurel.
Biscuit was Bruce’s beloved rescued American Bulldog friend for 12 years. With this being said, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating and supporting your local animal shelter.
You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Walden family are under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Tifton.
