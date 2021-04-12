Michial Earl Stephens "Squirrel," 59, of Ellisville died April 9, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center. He was born at Jones County Hospital on Feb. 18, 1962.
Visitation will be Monday, April 12, form 5-7 p.m. at the Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. A graveside service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery located at 10 Bill Windham Road in Heidelberg. Brother Justin Holifield will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
As a child, Michial enjoyed spending time at his grandparents' in Sandersville with his siblings and cousins. Those times he recalled as his fondest memories. He graduated from South Jones High School in 1981. He spent many years working at Ingalls, the oil field, in construction and at Howard Industries. During this time, he found his true passion in loud motorcycles and even louder rock 'n' roll.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years Lori Sullivan Stephens. Also preceding him in death were his grandparents Jesse and Versie Stephens and Millard and Annie Lou Byrd; and his father Jarvis Earl Stephens.
Survivors include his mother Betty Collins; sisters Mary Margaret Boykin and Teresa Ishee (Ken); daughter Sarah Beth Lack (Joseph); sons Jeremy Stephens (Melanie) and Zachary Stephens (Amanda); grandchildren Kylee Stephens, Jace Stephens, Nolan Lack and Natalie Lack Henry Lack; nephews Josh Ishee and Jon Marshall Ishee; nieces Jana Ishee and Kaitlyn Boykin; and his fiancée Sherry Rowell.
