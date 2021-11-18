Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov.21, at Jones and Son Chapel of Moselle for Mike Baylis Sr., 75, of Moselle who passed from this life on Nov. 17, 2021, at Merit Health Wesley. Brother David Aultman and Dr. Keith Thompson will officiate with burial to follow in the Baylis Family Cemetery of Moselle.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Jones, Dud Hughes, Matthew Pierce, Chuck Davis, Craig Bryant and Floyd Walker. Honorary pallbearers will be Edmond Rodgers, Antom Wald, Red McGill and Mark Freeman IV.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles B. “Hot” and Annie Baylis; brother John Robert “Babe” Baylis; and two infant sons.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Baylis of Moselle; children Mikey Baylis Jr. and Sue Ellen Baylis (Stevie Eavenson), all of Moselle; grandchildren Megan Baylis and Anna Eavenson; and sisters Mary Ann (Jim) Palmer of Petal and Betty Sue Evans of Bay Springs.
Mike worked most of his life as a cattle farmer and a truck driver. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church. He loved to hunt and spend time with his family.
Visitation will be 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday at Jones and Son Funeral Home.
