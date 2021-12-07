Mike Edward Herrington, born May 19, 1954, died Dec. 4, 2021.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother Nollivon Holifield Herrington; father Hillman George Herrington; brother George Henry Herrington; and sister Cindy Diane Herrington Jones.
He is survived by sister Syble Cook (Jimmy Jr.); nephews Shane Herrington, Chris Herrington and Jimmie R. “Jimbo” Cook III (Alisha); nieces Sonya Cranford (Bob) and Brandy Hearn; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. and the funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Oakland Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
