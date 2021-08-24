Mildred Carol Thomas, 74, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Merit Health-Wesley in Hattiesburg. She was born Saturday, Dec. 7, 1946, in Quitman.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Salem Heights Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 1 at Salem Heights Baptist Church with burial to follow in Vossburg Cemetery. Brother Brent Benson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Mildred was the fourth of five children born to T.E. and Myree Stafford of Vossburg.
Mildred graduated from Heidelberg High School in 1964 attending Jones Junior College the following year. She then pursued a career as a bookkeeper until retiring from the Jones County School System in 2007.
On a blind date in 1963, Mildred met the man she would spend the remainder of her life with. Mildred and Jimmy married in 1966. For the next 55 1/2 years she was a devoted spouse, mother and friend.
For 14 years, Mildred fought one illness and battle after another. Throughout all of that she never lost sight of her faith and devotion to her Lord and Savior, her husband, her family or her friends. She left all who knew her with a world of memories and smiles.
One of Mildred’s favorite quotes she said to many people was, “If a task is once begun, never leave it ’til it’s done. Be the labor great or small, do it well or not at all."
Mildred, you did it well...
She was preceded in death by her parents T.E. and Myree Stafford; mother-in-law and father-in-law L.J and Dorothy Thomas; brothers-in-law Bill Peterman, Howard Allen Thomas and Jerry Bill Wesley; and sister-in-law Linda Joyce Thomas.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years James W. "Jimmy" Thomas; daughter Deana Holifield (Richard); son Michael Thomas (Christy); grandchildren Codi (Ryan) Collins, Garrett (Maddie) Holifield and Collin and Connor Holifield; brother Wayne Stafford (Betty); sisters Ann Peterman, Linda Wesley and Karen McCarty (Will); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dickey Welborn, Mike Taylor, Gerald Griffin, Gene Head, Lewis Vaughn and Scott Lewis.
Honorary pallbearers will be 1961 Jones Junior College football team and wives.
