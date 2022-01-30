Mildred G. Walters, 88, of Ellisville passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 in Laurel. She was born Tuesday, Aug. 29, 1933, in Ovett.
Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 31, from 10-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Ellisville. Brother Johnny Bryant will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mildred loved working in her yard and enjoying the beauty of flowers and nature. She was a great mother who loved to laugh and enjoy life. She enjoyed cooking for her family when she was able. Mildred especially enjoyed attending her Sunday school class at Friendship Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Herschel Walters; parents Millard and Mollie Graham; brothers George Graham, Odell Graham, Henry Graham and Bill Graham; and sisters Rosie Kelly and Mary Ann Dickerson.
Survivors include her sons Phil Walters (Sandra) of Ovett and Mike Walters (Katie) of Ellisville; brothers Marion Graham, Howard Graham and Nelson Graham; sister Ethel Martin; grandsons Tim Walters (Caroline) and Robert Walters (Jaclyn); granddaughters Danele Purvis (Chris), Chrissy Frazier (Chris) and Jamie Davis (John); great-grandsons Fox Walters, Diver Purvis, Finn Purvis, Chayse Walters (Cheryl), Alex Walters (Bailey), Daniel Frazier and Andrew Frazier; great-granddaughters Ariale Nelson (Brennan), Gabi Walters, Brooklyn Davis, Ashlee Davis and Emilee Walters (Lawton); and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Diver Purvis, Tim Walters, John Davis, Chris Purvis, Daniel Frazier and Chris Frazier.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
