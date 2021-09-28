Mildred Grice Crocker, 83, entered her heavenly home on Sept. 26, 2021.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Jones County. Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home beginning at 9:30 a.m. until service time.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Crocker; parents Hilton and Phyllis Grice; and brother Thomas Grice.
She is survived by two daughters, Denise Hill and Rhonda Knight (Latrelle); six grandchildren, Chad Hill (Lauren), Chase Hill, Daniel Knight, Derick Knight (Joelle), Shay Hill and Kayla Daley (Andrew); seven great-grandchildren, Lila Hill, Caroline Hill, Lawson Hill, Charlotte Hill, Connor Daley, Kinsley Knight and Anniston Knight; and a host of other family and friends.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
