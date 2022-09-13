Mildred J McCord

On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, Mildred McCord of Moss passed away at the age of 72 while surrounded by her family. Mildred loved life; she never met a stranger and liked to talk and laugh with others. She was very proud of all of her family, but particularly enjoyed bragging on her grandchildren. She shared the love of Christ with many over the years and especially delighted in singing Bible songs and teaching them to children with all the motions. She was a loving, Godly woman who will be forever loved and sorely missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Daisy Spradley; her brothers Gerald, Jimmie, J.W., Bobby Lee, Donny Ray and Roger Dale Spradley; and her sisters Betty Sue Sims and Jeanette Herrington
She is survived by her husband of 52 years Brother Alan McCord; her son David McCord (Valerie); her daughter Niki Ishee (Jody); her adopted son George McCord; her special niece Sunni Hernandez (Andy); her grandchildren Kade Lee, Caleb and Darian McCord, Abigail Welsh, Lily Pearl and Harper Ishee, and Vayda Hernandez; her brothers Vondell, Sonny, Milton and Roy Spradley; and her sisters Irma Poore, Oma Ruth Lindsey, Mary Johnson and Faye McCarty.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 5-7 p.m. and funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. Pastor David McCord and Pastor Caleb McCord will officiate. Interment will be in Spradley Cemetery in Moss.
