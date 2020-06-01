Mildred Jones, 95, of Union City, Tenn., and formerly of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, May 28 in Union City.
Graveside funeral services will be Tuesday, June 2, at 10 a.m. at the Fellowship Cemetery in Smith County.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry D. Jones, whom she married Sept. 11, 1944. They were married for 67 years.
She was a member of the United Pentecostal Church for many years and always expressed a deep and abiding faith in God.
She is survived by two daughters, Gloria Wilson and husband Dale Wilson of Taylorsville and Shelia Bates and husband Clifford Bates of Union City; and one son, Danny Jones and wife Betty Jones of Jonesboro, Ill. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Danny Jones will be officiating the service.
