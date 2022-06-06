Mildred K. Holder Steverson, 92, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 5, 2022 at the LynnWood Senior Care.
Mildred was born on June 1, 1930, in Laurel. She was raised in Jones County and graduated from George G. Gardiner High School in Laurel. She later married Charles W. Holder on Aug. 12, 1949. They had three children, Ricky, Bobby and Debbie. Love abounded in their home. Mildred was selfless in her love and care for her family. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all her heart. She loved her church and was active until her health failed her. Years after her beloved husband Charles passed, she married Glen Steverson, a loving and devoted Christian man.
Mildred was preceded in death by her children's father Charles W. Holder; father Luther Holder; mother Hortense Holder; sister Louise Padgett; brother Howard Holder; and daughter-in-law Peggy Holder.
She is survived by her husband Glen Steverson; her three children, Ricky Holder, Bobby Holder (Phyllis) and Debbie McMullan (Bill); eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Services will be Wednesday, June 8, at Glade Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Sunset Gardens. Rev. Ken Harrison and Rev. Bob Taylor will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Glade Baptist Church Building Fund at 72 Triangle Drive Laurel, MS 39443.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
