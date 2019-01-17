Mildred Mavis Goldman, 83, born Nov. 15, 1935 passed away on Jan. 16, 2019.
Services will be at Memory Chapel on Friday, Jan. 18. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the service to follow at 3:30 p.m. Interment will be in Edon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Goldman was a homemaker and a member of Eastview Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Audell Grover Goldman; parents William Odom Coley and Blanche Sumrall Coley; two brothers, William L. Coley and Jackie Coley; three sisters, Melba Sims, Doris Ulmer and Ann West; and her niece Lisa McDonald.
Survivors include five daughters, Annie Kay Newsome of Waynesboro, Linda Duplechain of Sandersville, Patricia Wolgamott of Meridian, Wanda Yarnell of Laurel and Grace Menard of the Sharon Community; stepson Grover Audell Goldman (Perryann) of Laurel; brother Joe Coley of Laurel; sister Ethel McDonald of Sandersville; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be James Knight, Derrick Wolgamott, Russell Lawson, Joseph Ulmer, Paul Souligny and Brandon McDonald.
