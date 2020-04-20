Miles Roland Warnock was called Home to be with the LORD on April 11, 2020.
Born in Biloxi to Dr. Frank and Kathleen Warnock, Miles was a friend to all. He spent his early childhood years in Greenville until the family moved to Laurel a few years later.
Upon graduating from R.H. Watkins High School, he attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas, earning a bachelor’s degree in English in 1976. After graduating college, Miles went to work for the Dallas Independent School District as an English teacher at D.A. Hulcy Middle School, where he taught for 35 years, being awarded Oak Cliff Teacher of the Year in 2011. He retired in 2011, but returned to teaching as a substitute for Sunset High school in Dallas, up until the time of his death.
In 1994, he married Venessa Denise Ford of Topeka, Kansas and they were blessed with two children, Maya and Hunter. The family resided in Dallas. He was an active leader in Troop 5 of the Boy Scouts of America and supported both children in their scouting achievements.
He was always kind and polite to everyone, no matter the circumstance, and was known for his gentle spirit and sense of humor. He loved life and nature, whether it was his beloved Texas desert of the Big Bend, the ski slopes of Colorado and New Mexico, or the Piney Woods of Jones County. An avid outdoorsman, he was most at home out at the Warnock family ranch near Fort Stockton, Texas, where he hunted, camped, rode horseback and searched for arrowheads and fossils. He also enjoyed many years fishing, hunting, birdwatching and camping on the Collins’ Ranch in the Texas Hill Country near Burnet.
Miles is survived by his wife of 26 years Venessa; his daughter Maya; son Hunter; and his brother Kirby. Surviving family also includes nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws from Texas to Mississippi.
Miles was loved dearly for his positive outlook, zest for life, sense of humor, knowledge of literature and history, and an enduring love for his family. He was a faithful servant to his LORD and Savior and a constant helper to his fellow man; he now enjoys his heavenly rest.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date, when all are able to come together properly. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations in his name be made to the National Audubon Society.
