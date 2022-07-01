Millie Joyce Johnson Ellzey, 81, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at home. She was born on March 25, 1941 in Beaumont to Gerald E. and Hazel Yelverton Johnson. She was a born-again Christian who was a member of Soso First Baptist Church. She lived with humility and grace and passed to eternity in like fashion.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years Todd Ellzey; son Guy Ellzey (Kathy) of Laurel; daughter Gaylynn Cantrell (Scott) of Hatley; six grandchildren, Lauren Scott (Grant), Katelyn Bryant (Landon), Brittany Sherman (Blake), Natalie Smith (Braden), Abby Applewhite (Russell) and Will Cantrell; four great-grandchildren, Aubrey Sherman, Charlie Bryant, Sadie Kate Scott and Lake Sherman; four sisters, Dora Moss of Pensacola, Fla., Jean Wade of Soso, Gerry Lynn Green of Pearl and Robin Welch (Denny) of Soso.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Scott Cantrell, Grant Scott, Landon Bryant, Blake Sherman, Braden Smith, Russell Applewhite and Will Cantrell.
A private graveside service will be at Union Line Cemetery on Friday, July 1.
