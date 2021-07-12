Milton Gregory Byrd, at 68, of Ellisville, MS passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Byrd was born in Laurel, MS on July 6, 1953. He was employed as a motorman with H/P Drilling prior to his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton M. Byrd and Gladys Jones Byrd.
Survivors include his son, Michael Byrd and his children, Mikah, McKenna, Madyson, Cameron, and Liam; daughter, Elizabeth Walley and her children, Devin and Merredith; son, Jonathan Byrd (Krissanna Byrd) and their children, Kaitlynn, Kenlynn, Brancyn, and Ainsley; and great grandchildren, Brentlee, Matthew, and Allieson. He is also survived by his siblings, Danny (Barbara), Ronny (Linda), Phil (Mildred) and Pam.
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. and the service will be held at 3 p.m. with interment to follow at Mill Creek Cemetery. Bro. Scott Stringer will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Ken Byrd, Kevin Byrd, Chris Byrd, Darren Byrd, David Byrd, Taylor Byrd, and Hunter Byrd. Honorary pallbearer will be Justin Byrd.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
