Milton Ray Smith, 70, of Ellisville died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. He was born Wednesday, Feb. 1, 1950 in Laurel.
Graveside services will be Friday, May 15, at 2 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery and the burial will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Ray Smith will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Milton was loved by all who knew him. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, brother and friend to all.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Lavon and Laura Hilda Smith; grandson Justin Smith; and sister-in-Law Debra Smith.
Survivors include his sons Milton R. Smith Jr. (Carmen) and Eric Lavon Smith; grandchildren Devan Lane Smith, Katlyn Smith, Madison Smith, Skyler Smith, Taytum Smith, Josey Smith, Mayson Smith and Forest Smith; great-grandchildren Jonah Clair Sisk and Rylie Layne Smith; brothers Ellis Lavon Smith (Barbara), Kennith Smith and Larry Wayne Smith; sister Alicia Strickland and Faye Sims (Craig); and girlfriend Dorothy Brownlee.
Pallbearers will be Robert Smith, Jason Smith, Skipper Atwood. Layne Whiddon, Jason Whiddon and Kirk Johnson.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
