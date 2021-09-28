Minnie A. Pennington, 84, of Ellisville gained her heavenly wings Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Sunday, Aug. 8, 1937, in Yazoo County.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 2, beginning 10 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Ellisville Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sharon Cemetery. Pastor Dan Atkinson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Known by all as "Granny," she always had a welcome smile and a heart ready to accept any new face. Her pride was her family. She was so incredibly proud of each of them and cherished and clung to each in her lifetime, and surpassed all goals she set for herself. She was a pioneer in the workforce on women. She broke glass ceilings placed on her and ventured into new territories time and time again. She was quick-witted, devoted, brave and generous. Even in her career success, her heart belonged to her family. She was the heartbeat and the glue of our family and her absence will remain on our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Frizell Davis; her daughter Angie Evans; four brothers; and four sisters.
Survivors include her two daughters, Debra (Billy) Jefcoat and Shirley Wallace; her sister and brother Neoma Adams and Bobby Davis; seven grandchildren, Debra (Mike) Sumrall, Jamie Glenn, Tiffany Jefcoat, Tiffany (Matt) Denton, James Rabun, Krystal (J.J.) Ferguson and Ricky (Keri) Evans; seventeen great grandchildren, Brittney (Lee), Austin, Mia, Evie, Ian, Anthony, Mikey, Johnathon, Anna, Zachery, Hailey, Madaline, Swayze, Tyler, Thomas, Maria and Phoebe; six great-great-grandchildren, Samson, Jocelyn, CharLee, Riley, Piper and Paisley. She is survived by two daughters by heart, Joysie Jackson and Susie Dearmon.
Pallbearers will be Austin Sumrall, Lee Cummins, Jamie Glenn, Matt Denton, Anthony Banks and James Rabun.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
