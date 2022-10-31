Minnie Chancellor, devoted wife, mother and homemaker, passed from this life into the presence of our Lord on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born on Dec. 20, 1934 in New Hebron.
Minnie served as the original organist for Lawn Haven Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member. She also worked as office manager for Powers Water Association for many years before her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband Freddie Chancellor; her parents Ashley and Vivian Thurman; and brother Jerry Thurman.
She is survived by her sisters Billie Jo Grubbs and Peg Smith; sons Greg (Phyllis) Chancellor of Petal and Mike (Teresa) Chancellor of Laurel; her grandchildren Maggie (Nathan) Moore, Ethan (Crystal) Chancellor, Stephen (Kristen) Chancellor, Connor Chancellor, Eli Chancellor, Hunter Chancellor, Kandace (Beto) Monsivais and Krissy (Caleb) Brown; and 11 great-grandchildren, Jon Luke Chancellor, Danni Chancellor, Chloe Chancellor, Sophie Moore, Isaac Monsivais, Sofia Monsivais, Penny Monsivais, Esther Monsivais, David Brown, Lana Brown and Johnny Brown.
Minnie’s beloved grandsons will serve as pallbearers and her final resting place will be Lawn Haven Cemetery in Laurel. The memorial service will be Monday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel.
A special thank you to all the staff at Guardian Angel in Ellisville and the Southern Care Hospice Team for your loving and gentle care of our mother during her final days.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.