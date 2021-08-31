Minnie Elizabeth “Betty” (Knight) Odom, 96, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery with burial to follow. Brother Harold Floyd will officiate.
Betty was born Jan. 30, 1925, in Sanford, the daughter of G.H. and Pearl Knight. She was married to Hubert Odom in 1978 and lived in Petal several years and later lived in Ellisville. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Laurel.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Hubert; sister Pearl Welborn; brother George Knight; stepbrothers Paul and H.D. Wade; and stepsisters Jewel Jefcoat and Florence Thornton.
She is survived by brother John Knight of Laurel; several nieces and nephews; and special friends Marilyn McDonnieal and Frances Ware.
Pallbearers will be her family and friends.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
