Miriam S. Gurman passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend and Mrs. Glenn Smit; her husband, Dr. Ernest B. Gurman, Jr.; and her beloved nephew, Reverend Scott Walters.
Miriam earned both B.A. and M.A. degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi. Her professional career included academic and administrative posts at the University of Mississippi, University of Southern Mississippi, Florida State University, and Southwestern Louisiana University. Miriam served as the coordinator of consumer resources and family services in the school of home economics where she received tenure. She was selected to receive the distinguished professor award in 1977.
Miriam traveled extensively with her late husband, Ernie, across North America, Europe, and South Asia. She worked tirelessly as an advocate for women’s rights throughout her career. She enjoyed literature and the arts. She was known for her classic style, love of fine cuisine, and entertaining friends and family.
Miriam leaves behind sister, Bobbie Ruth Walters (Laurel, MS); nephews, Greg Walters (Laurel, MS), Cole Walters and his wife Ashlyn (Atlanta, GA), Rhett Walters (Hattiesburg, MS), Seth Walters (Soso, MS); and nieces, Mimi Doggett and her husband Shelton (Laurel, MS), and Harper Doggett (Laurel, MS).
