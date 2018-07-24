Miss Flora Anne Lewis, 75, of Laurel passed away on July 22, 2018 at her residence.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Memory Chapel with interment to follow at Antioch Methodist Church Cemetery in Jones County. Rev. Charles Waddell and Brother Gerald Sawyer will officiate. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Memory Chapel.
Miss Lewis worked as the deli manager at Winn Dixie prior to her retirement. She was a member of Antioch Methodist Church. She loved her cats and working in the yard, and especially enjoyed being with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Chuck Lewis and Ella Gaddis Lewis; sister Billie Dean Sumrall; nephew Stephen Sumrall; and brothers-in-law Roland “Pat” Sumrall and Billy Waltman.
Survivors include her sister Mary Waltman and two nephews, Tim Sumrall and Tony Sumrall.
